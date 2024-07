6 hours ago by Em Moore

Wine Lips have released their KEXP full live performance. The band played “Stimulation”, “Derailer”, “Killjoy”, and “Fried IV” from their recently released album Super Mega Ultra along with “Kamikaze” from their 2021 album Mushroom Death Sex Bummer Party and “Big Muff” from their 2017 self-titled album. Check out the session in full below.