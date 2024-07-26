Em Tells You What To Listen To - New Friends Fest 2024 Tracklist

”On Holiday With Infinity” - Jeromes Dream

”IETU” - Joliette

”Promise” - Vs Self

”So Much Money in the $ramz Game” - Kid, Feral

”Repeats” - Terry Green

”This Car Has No Seatbelts, Let’s Fly!” - Knumears

”Glass So Clear” - Heavenly Blue

”Lesser Replica” - Votive

”Glass Gardens” - New Forms

”Funeral For A Mouse” - Basque

”Comete” - Raein

”And Then They Kissed” - Newfound Interest in Connecticut

”Closer to Hell” - Blind Girls

”Make It So” - Dowsing

”scramble suit” - Awakebutstillinbed

”Self Betterment in a Time of Loneliness” - Short Fictions

”Blood Tongue” - We Were Skeletons

”Nailed” - Quiet Fear

”It Must Be These Goddamn Ideological Bike Lanes!” - Emma Goldman

”Parigi” - Radura

”Swirling Water” - Tyler Daniel Bean

”hard work and guts!” - boxcutter

”Venus and Bacchus” - Saetia

”foster nosferatu” - Your Arms Are My Cocoon

”Safer Scene” - Algae Bloom

”March of Ides” - NO MAN

”Monolith Girl” - Flooding

”This Vinaigrette Won’t Die” - Dianacrawls

”bonded” - Rainmaking

”Woodwork” - Football, Etc

”How it all grows again” - Carrion Spring

”Stomaching Time” - Indisposed

”heads or tails” - Treehouse of Horror