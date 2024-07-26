Episode #657.5 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this very special bonus episode, Em gets you hyped for this year's New Friends Fest by playing one song by each band on the bill! Songs by Jeromes Dream, Joliette, Kid, Feral, Vs Self, Terry Green, boxcutter, Treehouse of Horror, Heavenly Blue, New Forms, Basque, Raein, Saetia, NO MAN, Your Arms Are My Cocoon, Short Fictions, Awakebutstillinbed, Blind Girls, Emma Goldman, Quiet Feat, and so many more are played. New Friends Fest takes place on August 2-4 at the Lithuanian House in Toronto, Ontario. Listen to the episode and check out the full tracklist below!
Em Tells You What To Listen To - New Friends Fest 2024 Tracklist
”On Holiday With Infinity” - Jeromes Dream
”IETU” - Joliette
”Promise” - Vs Self
”So Much Money in the $ramz Game” - Kid, Feral
”Repeats” - Terry Green
”This Car Has No Seatbelts, Let’s Fly!” - Knumears
”Glass So Clear” - Heavenly Blue
”Lesser Replica” - Votive
”Glass Gardens” - New Forms
”Funeral For A Mouse” - Basque
”Comete” - Raein
”And Then They Kissed” - Newfound Interest in Connecticut
”Closer to Hell” - Blind Girls
”Make It So” - Dowsing
”scramble suit” - Awakebutstillinbed
”Self Betterment in a Time of Loneliness” - Short Fictions
”Blood Tongue” - We Were Skeletons
”Nailed” - Quiet Fear
”It Must Be These Goddamn Ideological Bike Lanes!” - Emma Goldman
”Parigi” - Radura
”Swirling Water” - Tyler Daniel Bean
”hard work and guts!” - boxcutter
”Venus and Bacchus” - Saetia
”foster nosferatu” - Your Arms Are My Cocoon
”Safer Scene” - Algae Bloom
”March of Ides” - NO MAN
”Monolith Girl” - Flooding
”This Vinaigrette Won’t Die” - Dianacrawls
”bonded” - Rainmaking
”Woodwork” - Football, Etc
”How it all grows again” - Carrion Spring
”Stomaching Time” - Indisposed
”heads or tails” - Treehouse of Horror