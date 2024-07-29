Flatspot Records have announced the lineup for their upcoming Flatspot World show in Toronto. SPEED, Angel Du$t, End It, Big Boy, Life’s Question, and Terminator will be playing. Flatspot World Toronto will take place at 131 McCormack Street on September 28.
Previous StoryNavel Gazing for July 28, 2024
Next StoryGreen Day perform on Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series
SPEED, Angel Du$t, End It, more to play Flatspot World Toronto
Gouge Away / Initiate / Cold Gawd (US)
SPEED: "DON'T NEED"
Barclays suspends sponsorship of all Live Nation Events, including Download Fest
Pest Control, Scowl, Zulu, and SPEED announce benefit show after dropping off of Download Fest
Scowl, Zulu, Pest Control, more drop off Download Festival due to Barclays sponsorship
SPEED release video for "THE FIRST TEST"
Drain / Trail of Lies / End It / Scowl / Terror at The Danforth Music Hall in Toronto, ON 05/22
SPEED announce debut album, release "REAL LIFE LOVE" video
Scowl, Chubby and The Gang, Zulu, Jivebomb, more to play Flatspot World London 2024