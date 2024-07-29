Some Kind of Nightmare to release final live album

Some Kind of Nightmare have announced that they will be releasing their final live album. Side A of the album features their live show from Lou’s LMGA in Orlando, Florida which was recorded on December 8, 2021 and side B of the album features their Critical Thoughts EP which was released digitally in 2023, this marks the first time the EP will be available on vinyl. The album will be released by DCxPC Live and is available for pre-order starting today, July 29. The album will be out on August 9. The band has also released the live version of their song "We Take Form". Some Kind of Nightmare announced their breakup earlier this year after 18 years together. The band released their album Transplant Pulse in 2020.