In 1982, Flux of Pink Indians released the iconic Strive to Survive Causing Least Suffering Possible album. The release was produced by Penny Rimbaud of Crass under the name Shaw Ram Buoy. for the release, Rimbaud cut up a feedback recording to string tracks together.

For decades, Colsk Latter has held on to the 1/4'' tape recording of the feedback. Well, he recently preserved the recording and uploaded it to the internet. You can now hear the unedited feedback from Strive to Survive below.