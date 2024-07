6 hours ago by Em Moore

Oakland-based punks Shutups have released a new two-song single. The songs are called “Friends For Life” and “Perfect Hair Perfect Teeth”. A video for “Friends For Life” has also been released which was shot by Braith Miller and edited by Eric Stafford. The songs are available digitally via Jealous Butcher. Shutups released their album I can’t eat nearly as much as I want to vomit in 2022. Check out the video and song below.