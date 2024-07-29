Kate Pierson of The B-52s to release new solo album, shares “Evil Love” video

by Em Moore
Kate Pierson of The B-52s has announced that she will be releasing a new solo album. It is called Radios and Rainbows and will be out on September 20 via SVR. She has released a video for her new song “Evil Love” which was directed by John Stapleton. Kate Pierson released her solo album Guitars and Microphones in 2015. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Radios and Rainbows Tracklist
Evil Love
Take Me Back to the Party
Every Day is Halloween
The Beauty of it All
Pillow Queen
Wings
Radios and Rainbows
Higher Place
Dream On
Always Till Now
Living in a Monet
Give Your Heart to Science