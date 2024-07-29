Kate Pierson of The B-52s to release new solo album, shares “Evil Love” video

by

Kate Pierson of The B-52s has announced that she will be releasing a new solo album. It is called Radios and Rainbows and will be out on September 20 via SVR. She has released a video for her new song “Evil Love” which was directed by John Stapleton. Kate Pierson released her solo album Guitars and Microphones in 2015. Check out the video and tracklist below.

Radios and Rainbows Tracklist

Evil Love

Take Me Back to the Party

Every Day is Halloween

The Beauty of it All

Pillow Queen

Wings

Radios and Rainbows

Higher Place

Dream On

Always Till Now

Living in a Monet

Give Your Heart to Science