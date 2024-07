45 minutes ago by Em Moore

Laura Jane Grace and The Mississippi Medicals (Paris Campbell Grace, Mikey Erg, Matt Patton), have announced that they will be releasing their debut EP. It is called Give an Inch and will be out on September 6 via Dial Back Sound. The 6-song EP will include their previously released songs “Karma Too Close” and “All Fucked Out”. Check out the tracklist below.