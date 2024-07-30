Pom Pom Squad to release new album, share video for “Spinning”

Pom Pom Squad have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Mirror Starts Moving Without Me and will be out on October 25 via City Slang. The band has released a video for their new song “Spinning” which was directed by Mia Berrin and Benjamin Lieber. Pom Pom Squad released their album Death of a Cheerleader in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.