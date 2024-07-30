Pom Pom Squad to release new album, share video for “Spinning”

Pom Pom Squad
by

Pom Pom Squad have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Mirror Starts Moving Without Me and will be out on October 25 via City Slang. The band has released a video for their new song “Spinning” which was directed by Mia Berrin and Benjamin Lieber. Pom Pom Squad released their album Death of a Cheerleader in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.

Mirror Starts Moving Without Me Tracklist

Downhill

Spinning

Street Fighter

Everybody’s Moving On

Villian

Running From Myself

Messages

Montauk

Doll Song

Tarot Interlude

The Tower