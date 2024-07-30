Pom Pom Squad to release new album, share video for “Spinning”

by Em Moore
Pom Pom Squad have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Mirror Starts Moving Without Me and will be out on October 25 via City Slang. The band has released a video for their new song “Spinning” which was directed by Mia Berrin and Benjamin Lieber. Pom Pom Squad released their album Death of a Cheerleader in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Mirror Starts Moving Without Me Tracklist
Downhill
Spinning
Street Fighter
Everybody’s Moving On
Villian
Running From Myself
Messages
Montauk
Doll Song
Tarot Interlude
The Tower