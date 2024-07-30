Public Opinion to release debut LP, share “Drawn From Memory” video

Denver-based punks Public Opinion have announced that they will be releasing their debut album. It is called Painted On Smile and will be out on September 6 via Convulse Records. The band has released a video for their new song “Drawn From Memory” which was directed by @derekfilms. Public Opinion will be touring the US starting in August and released their EP Modern Convenience in 2022. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.

Painted On Smile Tracklist

1. Drawn From Memory

2. Hothead

3. Some Don't

4. Stethoscope

5. Passes Me By

6. Chicanery

7. No Fruit At All

8. Dry Clean Only

9. Scene Missing

10. Wear & Tear

DateCityVenue
08/16Denver, COD3 Arts (w/ Praise)
08/17Colorado Springs, COTBA (w/ Praise)
09/12Omaha, NEBreak Room
09/13Springfield, ILDumb Records
09/14Bloomington, INRoses
09/15Grand Rapids, MITBA
09/16Milwaukee, WICactus Club
09/17Minneapolis, MNFlying V Music Hall