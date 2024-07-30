Public Opinion to release debut LP, share “Drawn From Memory” video

Denver-based punks Public Opinion have announced that they will be releasing their debut album. It is called Painted On Smile and will be out on September 6 via Convulse Records. The band has released a video for their new song “Drawn From Memory” which was directed by @derekfilms. Public Opinion will be touring the US starting in August and released their EP Modern Convenience in 2022. Check out the video, tracklist, and dates below.