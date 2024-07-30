Undeath announce new album, release “Brandish the Blade” video

Undeath have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called More Insane and will be out on October 4 via Prosthetic Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Brandish the Blade” which was directed and edited by Errick Easterday. Undeath released their album It’s Time…To Rise From the Grave in 2022. Check out the video and tracklist below.