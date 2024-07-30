Undeath announce new album, release “Brandish the Blade” video

Undeath
by

Undeath have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called More Insane and will be out on October 4 via Prosthetic Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Brandish the Blade” which was directed and edited by Errick Easterday. Undeath released their album It’s Time…To Rise From the Grave in 2022. Check out the video and tracklist below.

More Insane Tracklist

Dead From Beyond

More Insane

Brandish the Blade

Disputatious Malignancy

Sutured For War

Cramped Caskets (Necrology)

Bounty Hunter

Wailing Cadavers

Disattachment of a Prophylactic in the Brain

Bones Clattering in the Cave