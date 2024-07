2 hours ago by Em Moore

Jade Hairpins have released two new songs. They are called “Let It Be Me” and “My Feet on Your Ground” (which comes with a video). Both songs are off their upcoming album Get Me the Good Stuff which will be out on September 13 via Merge Records. Jade Hairpins will be touring Europe and the UK with Chubby and The Gang starting in November and released their album Harmony Avenue in 2020. Check out the video and song below.