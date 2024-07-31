Mediocre announce debut LP, share “Fun Time Fix (We Go Go)” video

Mediocre have announced that they will be releasing their debut full-length album. It is called Growth Eater and will be out on September 27 via Dangerbird Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Fun Time Fix (We Go Go)” which was directed by the band - Keely Martin and Piper Torrison. Mediocre released their EP To Know You’re Screwed in 2023 and we spoke to Piper about it last year. Check out the video and tracklist below.