Hot Water Music have announced tour dates for New Zealand and Australia for February. The Flatliners will be joining them on the majority of the dates. Hot Water Music released their album Vows earlier this year. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|11 Feb
|Valhalla Tavern
|Wellington (HWM only)
|12 Feb
|Double Whammy!
|Auckland (HWM only)
|14 Feb
|King St Bandroom
|Newcastle
|15 Feb
|Crowbar
|Sydney
|16 Feb
|Crowbar
|Sydney
|18 Feb
|The Baso
|Canberra
|19 Feb
|The Triffid
|Brisbane
|20 Feb
|The Gov
|Adelaide
|21 Feb
|170 Russell
|Melbourne
|22 Feb
|Torquay Hotel
|Torquay