Better Lovers to release debut LP, share “A White Horse Covered In Blood” video

by Em Moore
Better Lovers have announced that they will be releasing their debut album. It is called Highly Irresponsible and will be out on October 25 via SharpTone Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “A White Horse Covered In Blood” which was directed and edited by Eric Richter. Better Lovers released their debut EP God Made Me An Animal in 2023. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Highly Irresponsible Tracklist
Lie Between The Lines
Your Misplaced Self
A White Horse Covered In Blood
Future Myopia
Deliver Us From Life
Drowning In A Burning World
Everything Was Put Here For Me
Superman Died Paralyzed
At All Times
Love As An Act of Rebellion