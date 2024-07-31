Better Lovers to release debut LP, share “A White Horse Covered In Blood” video

Better Lovers
by

Better Lovers have announced that they will be releasing their debut album. It is called Highly Irresponsible and will be out on October 25 via SharpTone Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “A White Horse Covered In Blood” which was directed and edited by Eric Richter. Better Lovers released their debut EP God Made Me An Animal in 2023. Check out the video and tracklist below.

Highly Irresponsible Tracklist

Lie Between The Lines

Your Misplaced Self

A White Horse Covered In Blood

Future Myopia

Deliver Us From Life

Drowning In A Burning World

Everything Was Put Here For Me

Superman Died Paralyzed

At All Times

Love As An Act of Rebellion