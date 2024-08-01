American Football announce remastered version of debut s/t LP along with a covers album

American Football have announced two new releases to celebrate the 25th anniversary of their 1999 self-titled debut album. The first release is a fully remastered version of the album with new packaging and a 24-page booklet. The second release features a different artist/band covering each of the 9 tracks on the album. The band has released a video for Iron and Wine ’s cover of “Never Meant” which was directed by Alec Basse and Max Moore. The remastered version of that song has also been released. American Football will be touring the UK in September and the US in October . Check out the video, song, and covers tracklist below.

American Football (Covers) Tracklist

1. Iron & Wine - “Never Meant”

2. Blondshell - “The Summer Ends”

3. Novo Amor & Lowswimmer - “Honestly?”

4. Ethel Cain - “For Sure”

5. Yvette Young - “You Know I Should Be Leaving Soon”

6. Girl Ultra - “But the Regrets Are Killing Me”

7. M.A.G.S. - “I’ll See You When We're Both Not So Emotional”

8. Manchester Orchestra - “Stay Home”

9. John McEntire - “The One With the Wurlitzer”< .>