Effigies to release final album with John Kezdy

The Effigieswill release their first album in 17 years. It's also the final album with John Kezdy who was tragically killed in a bike accident in 2023. The record is called Burned and it's out October 25 via BFD/The Orchard. The album includes Kezdy, original bassist Paul Zamost, original drummer Steve Economou, guitarist Andy Gerber (who also produced the album) and Keith Shigeta. You can hear the lead single below.

The band will also re-release For Ever Grounded in celebration of that record's 40th anniversary.The new version is remixed and remastered and is out November 22 via BFD/Orchard.