High Vis to release new album, share “Mind's A Lie” video

High Vis have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Guided Tour and will be out on October 18 via Dais Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Mind’s a Lie” which was directed by Martina Pastori. High Vis will be touring North America with Show Me The Body starting in September and touring Europe and the UK this fall and winter. The band released their album Blending in 2022. Check out the video and dates below.