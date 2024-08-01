High Vis to release new album, share “Mind's A Lie” video

High Vis
by

High Vis have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Guided Tour and will be out on October 18 via Dais Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Mind’s a Lie” which was directed by Martina Pastori. High Vis will be touring North America with Show Me The Body starting in September and touring Europe and the UK this fall and winter. The band released their album Blending in 2022. Check out the video and dates below.

DateCityVenueDetails
11/15Berlin, DEFestsaal Kreuzbergw/ support from Pain of Truth
11/16Warsaw, PLNiebow/ support from Pain of Truth
11/17Kraków, PLHype Park (fka Kamienna 12)w/ support from Pain of Truth
11/19Prague, CZBike Jesusw/ support from Pain of Truth
11/20Vienna, ATSzene Wienw/ support from Pain of Truth
11/21Munich, DETechnikumw/ support from Pain of Truth
11/22Milan, ITLegend Clubw/ support from Pain of Truth
11/23Zurich, CHPlaza Clubw/ support from Pain of Truth
11/25Stuttgart, DEIm Wizemannw/ support from Pain of Truth
11/26Wiesbaden, DESchlachthofw/ support from Pain of Truth
11/27Cologne, DELive Music Hallw/ support from Pain of Truth
11/29Munster, DESkaters Palacew/ support from Pain of Truth
11/30Hannover, DEFaustw/ support from Pain of Truth
12/01Hamburg, DEGruenspanw/ support from Pain of Truth
12/03Stockholm, SESlaktkyrkanw/ support from Pain of Truth
12/04Malmo, SEPlan Bw/ support from Pain of Truth
12/05Copenhagen, DKLoppenw/ support from Pain of Truth
2/04/2025Paris, FRLe Trabendow/ support from Narrow Head
2/05/2025Antwerp, BETrixw/ support from Narrow Head
2/06/2025Nijmegen, NLDoornroosjew/ support from Narrow Head
2/07/2025Den Haag, NLGrauzone Festivalw/ support from Narrow Head
2/08/2025Groningen, NLOosterpoortw/ support from Narrow Head
2/11/2025Southampton, UK1865w/ support from Narrow Head
2/12/2025Nottingham, UKRescue Roomsw/ support from Narrow Head
2/13//2025Newcastle, UKRiversidew/ support from Narrow Head
14/02/2025Leeds, UKStylusw/ support from Narrow Head
2/15/2025Manchester, UKNew Century Hallw/ support from Narrow Head
2/16/2025Glasgow, UKGaragew/ support from Narrow Head
2/18/2025Liverpool, UKArts Clubw/ support from Narrow Head
2/19/2025Birmingham, UKXOYOw/ support from Narrow Head
2/20/2025Bristol, UKSWXw/ support from Narrow Head
2/21/2025London, UKElectric Brixtonw/ support from Narrow Head