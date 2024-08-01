High Vis to release new album, share “Mind's A Lie” video

by Em Moore
High Vis have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called Guided Tour and will be out on October 18 via Dais Records. The band has also released a video for their new song “Mind’s a Lie” which was directed by Martina Pastori. High Vis will be touring North America with Show Me The Body starting in September and touring Europe and the UK this fall and winter. The band released their album Blending in 2022. Check out the video and dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Details
|11/15
|Berlin, DE
|Festsaal Kreuzberg
|w/ support from Pain of Truth
|11/16
|Warsaw, PL
|Niebo
|w/ support from Pain of Truth
|11/17
|Kraków, PL
|Hype Park (fka Kamienna 12)
|w/ support from Pain of Truth
|11/19
|Prague, CZ
|Bike Jesus
|w/ support from Pain of Truth
|11/20
|Vienna, AT
|Szene Wien
|w/ support from Pain of Truth
|11/21
|Munich, DE
|Technikum
|w/ support from Pain of Truth
|11/22
|Milan, IT
|Legend Club
|w/ support from Pain of Truth
|11/23
|Zurich, CH
|Plaza Club
|w/ support from Pain of Truth
|11/25
|Stuttgart, DE
|Im Wizemann
|w/ support from Pain of Truth
|11/26
|Wiesbaden, DE
|Schlachthof
|w/ support from Pain of Truth
|11/27
|Cologne, DE
|Live Music Hall
|w/ support from Pain of Truth
|11/29
|Munster, DE
|Skaters Palace
|w/ support from Pain of Truth
|11/30
|Hannover, DE
|Faust
|w/ support from Pain of Truth
|12/01
|Hamburg, DE
|Gruenspan
|w/ support from Pain of Truth
|12/03
|Stockholm, SE
|Slaktkyrkan
|w/ support from Pain of Truth
|12/04
|Malmo, SE
|Plan B
|w/ support from Pain of Truth
|12/05
|Copenhagen, DK
|Loppen
|w/ support from Pain of Truth
|2/04/2025
|Paris, FR
|Le Trabendo
|w/ support from Narrow Head
|2/05/2025
|Antwerp, BE
|Trix
|w/ support from Narrow Head
|2/06/2025
|Nijmegen, NL
|Doornroosje
|w/ support from Narrow Head
|2/07/2025
|Den Haag, NL
|Grauzone Festival
|w/ support from Narrow Head
|2/08/2025
|Groningen, NL
|Oosterpoort
|w/ support from Narrow Head
|2/11/2025
|Southampton, UK
|1865
|w/ support from Narrow Head
|2/12/2025
|Nottingham, UK
|Rescue Rooms
|w/ support from Narrow Head
|2/13//2025
|Newcastle, UK
|Riverside
|w/ support from Narrow Head
|14/02/2025
|Leeds, UK
|Stylus
|w/ support from Narrow Head
|2/15/2025
|Manchester, UK
|New Century Hall
|w/ support from Narrow Head
|2/16/2025
|Glasgow, UK
|Garage
|w/ support from Narrow Head
|2/18/2025
|Liverpool, UK
|Arts Club
|w/ support from Narrow Head
|2/19/2025
|Birmingham, UK
|XOYO
|w/ support from Narrow Head
|2/20/2025
|Bristol, UK
|SWX
|w/ support from Narrow Head
|2/21/2025
|London, UK
|Electric Brixton
|w/ support from Narrow Head