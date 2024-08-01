Downhaul to release new album, release “Solstice”

Downhaul
by

Richmond-based Downhaul have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called How to Begin and will be out on September 20 via Self Aware Records and Landland Colportage. The band has also released a new song called “Solstice”. Downhaul released their EP Squall in 2023 and their album Proof in 2021. Check out the song and tracklist below.

How to Begin Tracklist

Blue Flame

Sinker

Solstice

Y.C.B.T.T.

Off and On

Rootbound

Tired of Trying

Cold in the Morning

Sleep in the Sunroom

Branch