Downhaul to release new album, release “Solstice”

by Em Moore
Richmond-based Downhaul have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called How to Begin and will be out on September 20 via Self Aware Records and Landland Colportage. The band has also released a new song called “Solstice”. Downhaul released their EP Squall in 2023 and their album Proof in 2021. Check out the song and tracklist below.
How to Begin Tracklist
Blue Flame
Sinker
Solstice
Y.C.B.T.T.
Off and On
Rootbound
Tired of Trying
Cold in the Morning
Sleep in the Sunroom
Branch