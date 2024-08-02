Many Eyes part ways with guitarist Charlie Bellmore, announce album release shows

Many Eyes has announced that they have parted ways with touring guitarist Charlie Bellmore. He will be replaced by Craig Vittorio from Tzarina. The lineup is now Keith Buckley, Nick Bellmore, Sean Vallie, and Craig Vittorio. The band announced this in a statement on Instagram that reads in part,



We have parted ways with Charlie Bellmore, but we just want to thank him again for everything. We could not have gotten this project off the ground without him. We wish him nothing but the best with all of his current and future projects and look forward to the possibility of writing with him again when the time comes. Craig is just as pumped to join us, saying, “Getting to jump in with Many Eyes was unexpected, to say the least. That being said, I’ve known Nicky for a long time and I’ve worked with him on a number of past projects, so when I got the call to come in on guitar, there wasn’t any question. Working with Keith has been unreal in all the best ways. I may not have been on any of the written material for this first album, but he respected my interpretation of how to perform it live, and it’s my hope that it’s what will continue to make this lineup gel!”

Charlie Bellmore released his own statement on Instagram which reads in part,



Some time ago Keith called me and informed me I was no longer involved with Many Eyes. Does it suck? Yes, it absolutely does…..in reality what can ya do? Keep moving forward. With all bands you’re supposed to be a team, and if you have a person that’s for some reason effecting the team that person has to go unfortunately. Nobody else understood it, but that’s what needed to happen in order for Many Eyes to continue. I hope everyone loves the album when it comes out. I truly adored writing it the entire album with my brother Nick and with Kieth, and I’m completely heartbroken I’ll never play the songs live again.

The band has also announced that they will be opening for Sum 41 on their upcoming fall US dates of their final world tour as well as announcing a handful of headlining dates and album release shows. The band has not announced any details about their album yet but according to the same Instagram post quoted above, more details will be coming next week. Many Eyes released three singles in 2023. Check out the posts in full and their headlining dates below.