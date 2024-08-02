Soccer Mommy to release new album, shares “M” video

by Em Moore
Soccer Mommy has announced that she will be releasing a new album. It is called Evergreen and will be out on October 25. A video for her new song “M” has also been released. The video was directed by Anna Pollack. Soccer Mommy released her covers EP Karaoke Night in 2023 and released her album Sometimes, Forever in 2022. Check out the video and tracklist below.
Evergreen Tracklist
Lost
M
Driver
Some Sunny Day
Changes
Abigali
Thinking of You
Dreaming Of Falling
Salt In Wound
Anchor
Evergreen