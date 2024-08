3 hours ago by Em Moore

Filth Is Eternal have released their cover of “Violet” by Hole. The song originally appeared on Hole’s 1994 album Life Through This. The cover is available digitally now via MNRK Records. Filth Is Eternal will be playing US shows with The Hope Conspiracy, Dry Socket, and Heiress in September and released their album Find Out in 2023. Check out the cover below.