English Dogs are releasing a 2xCD compilation that includes everything the band released between 1983 to 1985. The first disc includes the 12-inch EP Mad Punx And English Dogs and the LP Invasion Of The Porky Men. The second disc features the 12-icnh EP To The End Of The Earth and the LP Forward Into Battle. That whole set is called Mad Punx and English Dogs and is out in October via Captain Oi/Cherry Red.