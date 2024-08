31 minutes ago by Em Moore

Kharma have released their Audiotree Live session. The band played “Living in Vain”, “Clip Your Wings”, and “Still Seeing Red” from their album A World Of Our Own which was released earlier this year along with “Forced Out of Heaven” from their 2020 EP Most Dangerous Game and “Good Riddance” from their 2018 record Moment of Violence. Check out the session below.