Bruce Lee Band to play two shows... and maybe tour Japan

Mike Park's Bruce Lee Band has announced their first shows in about five years. They will play two shows at Bottom of the Hill in San Francisco on October 18 and 19. A tour of Japan is likely to follow as Park stated, "I got invited to tour Japan and those who know me well, understand my love for Japan. This might be my last chance to visit so I'm sucking it up, meeting my therapist w/ regularity, taking my meds, and getting my mind/body/soul ready to play some SKA!" The Bruce Lee Band will include Park, Kevin Higuchi (Death Rosenstock), Dan Potthast (MU330), Jeff Rosenstock (Bomb The Music Industry), Jeremy Hunter (Skatune Network), AJ Marquez (Slow Gherkin), Emily Williams (Jer Band), and Brian Lockrem (Monkey).