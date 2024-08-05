Episode #658.5 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode, Em plays some great new songs from July including tracks by Death Goals, Chat Pile, Bacchae, Cell Deth, boxcutter, Treehouse of Horror, Respire, Kid, Feral, Mechanical Canine, Devon Kay and the Solutions, NIIVI, The OBGMs, Gulfer, Scrunchies, Oak and Ivy, Omnigone, The Dreaded Laramie, Doubt, Latter, Squint, Touché Amoré, Skullpresser, and so many more. Listen to the episode and check out the tracklist below.
Em Tells You What To Listen To July 2024 Tracklist
”Knife Bouquet” - Death Goals ft. Matt Reynolds
”Violated” - Cell Deth
”Fuck The 29” - boxcutter
”Crash” - Gulfer
”Changes” - The OBGMs ft. Sate
”No Pride In Genocide” - NIIVI
”Regress” - Omnigone
”goin’ for the garbage plate” - Cliffdiver ft. Stoph Colasanto
”Maybe We’ll Learn Something From All of This (But Probably Not)” - Survival Club
”Escape From The City” - Devon Kay and The Solutions
”Mechanical Canine Saves Emo” - Mechanical Canine
”Cat Versus Rabbit” - bugsy
”Wicked Fountain” - Baccae
”High Pile’ - Scrunchies
”Starling” - Oak and Ivy
”Callous” - Latter
”Muerde La Acera” - Doubt
”Magic” - Squint
”Path of the Incarnate” - Yagrum Bagarn
”I am Dog Now” - Chat Pile
”Bruler des banques” - Guhn Twei
”Samsara” - CPU Buddha
”Garden Court” - Thotcrime ft. bagel rabbit
”universal” - Lucky Iris
”Fun Time Fix (We Go Go)” - Mediocre
”Mess” - The Dreaded Laramie
”The Ocean” - Worlds Greatest Dad
”Over” - Cowboy Boy
”Emotional Disguise” - Lesibu Grand
”All In My Head” - The Linda Lindas
”Are You A Welder?” - Loose Articles
”Towering Mockery” - Votive
”Am I better than all of you?” - Kid, Feral
”Positions of Power” - Skullpresser
”The Match, Consumed” - Respire
”let’s pretend” - Treehouse of Horror
”Nobody’s” - Touche Amore