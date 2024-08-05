Em Tells You What To Listen To July 2024 Tracklist

”Knife Bouquet” - Death Goals ft. Matt Reynolds

”Violated” - Cell Deth

”Fuck The 29” - boxcutter

”Crash” - Gulfer

”Changes” - The OBGMs ft. Sate

”No Pride In Genocide” - NIIVI

”Regress” - Omnigone

”goin’ for the garbage plate” - Cliffdiver ft. Stoph Colasanto

”Maybe We’ll Learn Something From All of This (But Probably Not)” - Survival Club

”Escape From The City” - Devon Kay and The Solutions

”Mechanical Canine Saves Emo” - Mechanical Canine

”Cat Versus Rabbit” - bugsy

”Wicked Fountain” - Baccae

”High Pile’ - Scrunchies

”Starling” - Oak and Ivy

”Callous” - Latter

”Muerde La Acera” - Doubt

”Magic” - Squint

”Path of the Incarnate” - Yagrum Bagarn

”I am Dog Now” - Chat Pile

”Bruler des banques” - Guhn Twei

”Samsara” - CPU Buddha

”Garden Court” - Thotcrime ft. bagel rabbit

”universal” - Lucky Iris

”Fun Time Fix (We Go Go)” - Mediocre

”Mess” - The Dreaded Laramie

”The Ocean” - Worlds Greatest Dad

”Over” - Cowboy Boy

”Emotional Disguise” - Lesibu Grand

”All In My Head” - The Linda Lindas

”Are You A Welder?” - Loose Articles

”Towering Mockery” - Votive

”Am I better than all of you?” - Kid, Feral

”Positions of Power” - Skullpresser

”The Match, Consumed” - Respire

”let’s pretend” - Treehouse of Horror

”Nobody’s” - Touche Amore