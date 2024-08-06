Ween cancels three shows

Ween has canceled three shows. this week's gigs at Seattle, Portland and Eugene are a no-go. The band did not issue a reason for the cancellation, but future gigs are expected to take place as scheduled. The band just re-released Chocolate and Cheese with a lot of bonus tracks. The band stated: "We regret to announce that we will have to cancel our shows this week in Seattle, Portland and Eugene. We love performing for the best fans in the world, and we are beyond disappointed we won’t be able to do these shows. All tickets will be refunded at point of purchase. Thanks as always for the love and support."