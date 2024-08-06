Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new video by Seattle-based glam punks Beautiful Freaks! The video is for their song “If God” and was directed by Andrew Dimitrov. Speaking about the song lead vocalist Meg Hall said,



“If God” is the story of a queer person falling in and out of faith, who desperately seeks the comfort of a higher power. This person must reckon with one existential question: “if god loves me, why would he want to hurt me?”. Being based on my life experiences and the lens of my own queer identity, I hope the lyrics provide solace for those out there who are struggling similarly.

“If God” is off Beautiful Freaks’ album We Talk to Birds which was released last month. Watch the video below!