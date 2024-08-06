Sad Snack / The Hellas (US)

Sad Snack / The Hellas (US)
by Tours

Sad Snack and The Hellas have announced tour dates together for later this week. They will be touring California and Las Vegas. Sad Snack released their single “RVIVL!” in 2023. The Hellas released their live album All Hellas Eve II (Live at District Recording Studio) in 2021. Check out the dates below.

DateVenueCityDetails
8/8THE BANCROFTSpring Valley CAw/ Amalgamated
8/9BIRDCAGE COMICS CAFESan Bernardino, CAw/ Nate Funk & The Phunky Bunch, Vendors/Comic Artists: Sam Grinberg (The Simpsons, Scumburbia), Brittlebrush Distro, and more
8/10SUMMER NIGHTS HIGHLos Angeles, CAW/ Los Ataskados, Trinidad Suave, Mano Sucia, Son Rustico
8/11SUPPLY & DEMANDLong Beach, CAW/ Charismatic Stranger, Calypso’s Curse, Marijuana Brass
8/12FERGUSON’S DOWNTOWNLas Vegas, NVW/ Mojo Reggae, Hassan, Robert Stokes
8/13THE CATALYSTSanta Cruz, CAW/ Family Obligation
8/14BOTTOM OF THE HILLSan Francisco, CAtW/ Day Labor