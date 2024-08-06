Sad Snack and The Hellas have announced tour dates together for later this week. They will be touring California and Las Vegas. Sad Snack released their single “RVIVL!” in 2023. The Hellas released their live album All Hellas Eve II (Live at District Recording Studio) in 2021. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Details
|8/8
|THE BANCROFT
|Spring Valley CA
|w/ Amalgamated
|8/9
|BIRDCAGE COMICS CAFE
|San Bernardino, CA
|w/ Nate Funk & The Phunky Bunch, Vendors/Comic Artists: Sam Grinberg (The Simpsons, Scumburbia), Brittlebrush Distro, and more
|8/10
|SUMMER NIGHTS HIGH
|Los Angeles, CA
|W/ Los Ataskados, Trinidad Suave, Mano Sucia, Son Rustico
|8/11
|SUPPLY & DEMAND
|Long Beach, CA
|W/ Charismatic Stranger, Calypso’s Curse, Marijuana Brass
|8/12
|FERGUSON’S DOWNTOWN
|Las Vegas, NV
|W/ Mojo Reggae, Hassan, Robert Stokes
|8/13
|THE CATALYST
|Santa Cruz, CA
|W/ Family Obligation
|8/14
|BOTTOM OF THE HILL
|San Francisco, CAt
|W/ Day Labor