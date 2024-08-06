Blood Incantation announces fall tour

Blood Incantation announces fall tour
by

Blood Incantation are going on a Fall tour. They release Absolute Elsewhere on October 4 and hit the road that same day. they'll be trekking across USA from then until early December. You can see the dates below.

DateCityVenue
Oct 04Boulder, COBoulder Theater (w/ Steve Roach) (Record Release Show)
Nov 07Portland, ORHawthorne ( w/ Midwife)
Nov 08Vancouver, BCThe Rickshaw ( w/ Midwife)
Nov 09Seattle, WASubstation ( w/ Midwife)
Nov 11Berkeley, CACornerstone ( w/ Midwife)
Nov 12Los Angeles, CAThe Regent Theater ( w/ Midwife)
Nov 13Tucson, AZ191 Toole ( w/ Midwife)
Nov 15Austin, TXCome and Take It ( w/ Midwife)
Nov 16Dallas, TXEcho ( w/ Midwife)
Nov 18Atlanta, GAMasquerade ( w/ Midwife)
Nov 19Tampa. FLThe Orpheum ( w/ Midwife)
Nov 21Asheville, NCOrange Peel ( w/ Midwife)
Nov 22Richmond, VACanal Club ( w/ Midwife)
Nov 23Baltimore, MDBaltimore Soundstage ( w/ Midwife)
Nov 25Philadelphia, PAUnderground Arts ( w/ Midwife)
Nov 26Brooklyn, NY(Absolute) Elsewhere ( w/ Midwife)
Nov 27Boston, MABrighton Music Hall ( w/ Midwife)
Nov 29Montreal, QCFairmount ( w/ Midwife)
Nov 30Toronto, ONLee's Palace ( w/ Midwife)
Dec 01Detroit, MIMagic Stick ( w/ Midwife)
Dec 03Chicago, ILMetro ( w/ Midwife)
Dec 04Minneapolis, MNFine Line ( w/ Midwife)
Dec 05Omaha, NEBourbon Theater ( w/ Midwife)