Blood Incantation announces fall tour

by John Gentile
Blood Incantation are going on a Fall tour. They release Absolute Elsewhere on October 4 and hit the road that same day. they'll be trekking across USA from then until early December. You can see the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|Oct 04
|Boulder, CO
|Boulder Theater (w/ Steve Roach) (Record Release Show)
|Nov 07
|Portland, OR
|Hawthorne ( w/ Midwife)
|Nov 08
|Vancouver, BC
|The Rickshaw ( w/ Midwife)
|Nov 09
|Seattle, WA
|Substation ( w/ Midwife)
|Nov 11
|Berkeley, CA
|Cornerstone ( w/ Midwife)
|Nov 12
|Los Angeles, CA
|The Regent Theater ( w/ Midwife)
|Nov 13
|Tucson, AZ
|191 Toole ( w/ Midwife)
|Nov 15
|Austin, TX
|Come and Take It ( w/ Midwife)
|Nov 16
|Dallas, TX
|Echo ( w/ Midwife)
|Nov 18
|Atlanta, GA
|Masquerade ( w/ Midwife)
|Nov 19
|Tampa. FL
|The Orpheum ( w/ Midwife)
|Nov 21
|Asheville, NC
|Orange Peel ( w/ Midwife)
|Nov 22
|Richmond, VA
|Canal Club ( w/ Midwife)
|Nov 23
|Baltimore, MD
|Baltimore Soundstage ( w/ Midwife)
|Nov 25
|Philadelphia, PA
|Underground Arts ( w/ Midwife)
|Nov 26
|Brooklyn, NY
|(Absolute) Elsewhere ( w/ Midwife)
|Nov 27
|Boston, MA
|Brighton Music Hall ( w/ Midwife)
|Nov 29
|Montreal, QC
|Fairmount ( w/ Midwife)
|Nov 30
|Toronto, ON
|Lee's Palace ( w/ Midwife)
|Dec 01
|Detroit, MI
|Magic Stick ( w/ Midwife)
|Dec 03
|Chicago, IL
|Metro ( w/ Midwife)
|Dec 04
|Minneapolis, MN
|Fine Line ( w/ Midwife)
|Dec 05
|Omaha, NE
|Bourbon Theater ( w/ Midwife)