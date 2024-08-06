New Friends Fest took place at the Lithuanian House in Toronto, Ontario on August 2-4 and our photographer Stephen McGill was there to capture all of the excitement from all three days. On Day 1 he caught Jeromes Dream, Vs Self, Joliette, Knumears, Terry Green, New Forms, Heavenly Blue, Votive, Kid, Feral, and Basque as they took to the stage. Check out Stephen McGill’s photos below!
About the Photographer
Stephen McGill has probably seen that band. Over 10 years as a live music photographer and over thousands of shows he's made a habit of trying to find the new and exciting, the confrontational, and the interesting. You can find more of his work at https://www.flickr.com/photos/smcgillphotography.