Rubella Ballet to reissue “Money Talks” on Crass records

Rubella Ballet will re-release their 1985 single "Money Talks." The release is part of the crass records singles re-release series… except that the single was originally on Ubiquitous records, not Crass records. The label explains that the release was supposed to come out on Crass records, but one of the members of the band at the time, who is not in the band now, had a personal difference with one of the members of Crass. Now that the objecting member is gone, the single will now be released via Crass records as distributed by OLI. That's out September 6.