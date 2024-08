Tours 1 hour ago by Em Moore

Better Lovers have announced tour dates for the US and Canada for this fall and winter. Spy and Cloakroom will be joining them on all dates with Full of Hell and Gouge Away joining them on select dates. Tickets go on sale on August 9. Better Lovers will be releasing their new album Highly Irresponsible on October 25 via SharpTone Records and released their debut EP God Made Me An Animal in 2023. Check out the dates below.