9 hours ago by John Gentile

Lauryn Hill and The Fugees have canceled their tour, which was supposed to kick off in three days in Florida. Neither the band nor Livenation gave a reason for the cancellation. Ticketholders were e-mailed last night letting them know that they would be refunded. There was no mention of re-scheduled dates. A number of the just-canceled dates were intended as replacement dates for a tour that was canceled last year.