Fucked Up release album recorded in 24 hours, only available for 24 hours

In salute to the brand new Another Day album, and the recently released One Day album, Fucked Up have released the brand new Who's Got the Time & A Half? album. The release was written, recorded, mastered, and produced all within the span of 24 hours, starting yesterday at 6pm.

The album represents the first time the entire band has been in the same studio at the same time in about 15 years. It will only be for sale for 24 hours, meaning it goes off line tomorrow afternoon. You can hear it below.