Common Wounds announce new album, release “Broken Hands” video

by Em Moore
Phoenix, Arizona-based post-hardcore band Common Wounds have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called All Night Blood and will be out on October 18 via Protagonist Music. The band has also released a video for their new song “Broken Hands” which was created by Matt Martinez. Common Wounds released their self-titled EP in 2023. Check out the video and tracklist below.
All Night Blood Tracklist
Cognition
Broken Hands
Vainglory
Mile Marker
All Night Blood
Parochial
Lost Voices
So It Goes
The Diplomat