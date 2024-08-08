Common Wounds announce new album, release “Broken Hands” video

Common Wounds
by

Phoenix, Arizona-based post-hardcore band Common Wounds have announced that they will be releasing a new album. It is called All Night Blood and will be out on October 18 via Protagonist Music. The band has also released a video for their new song “Broken Hands” which was created by Matt Martinez. Common Wounds released their self-titled EP in 2023. Check out the video and tracklist below.

All Night Blood Tracklist

Cognition

Broken Hands

Vainglory

Mile Marker

All Night Blood

Parochial

Lost Voices

So It Goes

The Diplomat