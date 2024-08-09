Cumgirl8 to release debut album, share “Karma Police” video

Cumgirl8 have announced that they will be releasing their debut album. It is called the 8th cumming and will be out on October 4 via 4AD Records. A video for their new song “Karma Police” has also been released which was directed and edited by the band. Cumgirl8 released their EP RIPcumgirl8 in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.

the 8th cumming Tracklist

Karma Police

ahhhh!hhhh! (i don’t wanna go)

mercy

hysteria!

UTI

simulation

girls don’t cry

iBerry

ny winter

something new