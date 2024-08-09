Cumgirl8 to release debut album, share “Karma Police” video

by Em Moore
Cumgirl8 have announced that they will be releasing their debut album. It is called the 8th cumming and will be out on October 4 via 4AD Records. A video for their new song “Karma Police” has also been released which was directed and edited by the band. Cumgirl8 released their EP RIPcumgirl8 in 2021. Check out the video and tracklist below.
the 8th cumming Tracklist
Karma Police
ahhhh!hhhh! (i don’t wanna go)
mercy
hysteria!
UTI
simulation
girls don’t cry
iBerry
ny winter
something new