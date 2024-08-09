Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new video by Cambridge, Ontario-based melodic punks Frank Dux! The video is for their new song “Zack Verkerke Your Beer Stinks” and was directed, filmed, and edited by Erik O’Neill. Speaking to Punknews about the track, Joel said,



It’s no secret that the world can be a bummer, and with that comes a slew of bad actors looking to sway you with their influence. More often than not, they are feeding you nothing but lip service for their own gain. Lean on your friends and those who truly care about you.

Zack Verkerke Your Beer Stinks” is off Frank Dux’s upcoming album Product of Our Youth which will be out on August 22 via Tarantula Tapes, Pink Lemonade Records, and Thousand Island Records. Watch the video below!