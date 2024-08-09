Green Day detail ‘American Idiot’ 8xLP 20th anniversary boxset

As foreseen by Swami Ricky Frankel some 6 months ago, Green Day will release a 20th anniversary box set for American Idiot. The super deluxe version is a whopping 8xLP set that includes 15 unreleased demos, a 15-song 2004 concert from Irving Plaza, NYC (9 songs previously unreleased), and 15 tracks that were released as B-Sides and bonus tracks. The box set also has two Blu-rays that feature the film “Heart Like A Hand Grenade”, 35 minutes of Green Day live at the BBC, and a new, unreleased documentary: “20 Years of American Idiot”. The CD box includes 4 CDs (the same audio/video content as the vinyl box), 48-page book, an enamel pin set, sticker sheet, and cloth patch. You can see the track list below.
LP 1 & 2 - Original Album
1 American Idiot
2 Jesus of Suburbia
I. Jesus of Suburbia
II. City of the Damned
III. I Don't Care
IV. Dearly Beloved
V. Tales of Another Broken Home
3 Holiday
4 Boulevard of Broken Dreams
5 Are We the Waiting
6 St. Jimmy
7 Give Me Novacaine
8 She's A Rebel
9 Extraordinary Girl
10 Letterbomb
11 Wake Me Up When September Ends
12 Homecoming
I. The Death of St. Jimmy
II. East 12th St.
III. Nobody Likes You
IV. Rock and Roll Girlfriend
V. We're Coming Home Again
13 Whatsername
LP 3 & 4 - B-Sides & Bonus Tracks
1 American Idiot (Live)
2 Jesus of Suburbia (Live)
I. Jesus of Suburbia
II. City of the Damned
III. I Don't Care
IV. Dearly Beloved
V. Tales of Another Broken Home
3 Holiday Live)
4 Are We the Waiting (Live)
5 St. Jimmy (Live)
6 Boulevard of Broken Dreams (Live)
7 Favorite Son
8 Shoplifter
9 Governator
10 Too Much Too Soon
11 Are We the Waiting (Live)
12 St. Jimmy (Live)
13 Give Me Novacaine (Live)
14 Homecoming (Live)
LP 5 & 6 - Demos
1 American Idiot
2 American Idiot (Alt. Version)
3 Jesus Of Suburbia
4 Holiday/Blvd. Of Broken Dreams
5 Are We We Are/St. Jimmy Opera
6 Novacaine
7 She's A Rebel
8 Radio Bagdad
9 Cluster Bomb
10 Wake Me Up When September Ends
11 Homecoming (Nobody Likes You)
12 Everyone's Breaking Down
13 Just Another Year
14 Lowlife
15 What's Her Name
LP 7 & 8 - Live Irving Plaza, NYC, Sept 21 '04
1 American Idiot (Live)
2 Jesus of Suburbia (Live)
3 Holiday (Live)
4 Boulevard of Broken Dreams (Live)
5 Are We the Waiting (Live)
6 St. Jimmy (Live)
7 Give Me Novacaine (Live)
8 She's A Rebel (Live)
9 Extraordinary Girl (Live)
10 Letterbomb (Live)
11 Wake Me Up When September Ends (Live)
12 Homecoming (Live)
13 Whatsername (Live)
14 Minority (Live)
15 We Are The Champions (Live)
Bluray 1
Heart Like A Hand Grenade
Bluray 2
1 Amercian Idiot 20th Anniv. Documentary
2 BBC Live
St. Jimmy (Live)
Give Me Novacaine (Live)
She's A Rebel (Live)
Welcome To Paradise (Live)
Wake Me Up When September Ends (Live)
Jesus Of Suburbia (Live)
American Idiot (Live in Studio)
Boulevard of Broken Dreams (Live in studio)