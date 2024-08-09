Green Day detail ‘American Idiot’ 8xLP 20th anniversary boxset

As foreseen by Swami Ricky Frankel some 6 months ago, Green Day will release a 20th anniversary box set for American Idiot . The super deluxe version is a whopping 8xLP set that includes 15 unreleased demos, a 15-song 2004 concert from Irving Plaza, NYC (9 songs previously unreleased), and 15 tracks that were released as B-Sides and bonus tracks. The box set also has two Blu-rays that feature the film “Heart Like A Hand Grenade”, 35 minutes of Green Day live at the BBC, and a new, unreleased documentary: “20 Years of American Idiot”. The CD box includes 4 CDs (the same audio/video content as the vinyl box), 48-page book, an enamel pin set, sticker sheet, and cloth patch. You can see the track list below.

LP 1 & 2 - Original Album

1 American Idiot

2 Jesus of Suburbia

I. Jesus of Suburbia

II. City of the Damned

III. I Don't Care

IV. Dearly Beloved

V. Tales of Another Broken Home

3 Holiday

4 Boulevard of Broken Dreams

5 Are We the Waiting

6 St. Jimmy

7 Give Me Novacaine

8 She's A Rebel

9 Extraordinary Girl

10 Letterbomb

11 Wake Me Up When September Ends

12 Homecoming

I. The Death of St. Jimmy

II. East 12th St.

III. Nobody Likes You

IV. Rock and Roll Girlfriend

V. We're Coming Home Again

13 Whatsername

LP 3 & 4 - B-Sides & Bonus Tracks

1 American Idiot (Live)

2 Jesus of Suburbia (Live)

I. Jesus of Suburbia

II. City of the Damned

III. I Don't Care

IV. Dearly Beloved

V. Tales of Another Broken Home

3 Holiday Live)

4 Are We the Waiting (Live)

5 St. Jimmy (Live)

6 Boulevard of Broken Dreams (Live)

7 Favorite Son

8 Shoplifter

9 Governator

10 Too Much Too Soon

11 Are We the Waiting (Live)

12 St. Jimmy (Live)

13 Give Me Novacaine (Live)

14 Homecoming (Live)

LP 5 & 6 - Demos

1 American Idiot

2 American Idiot (Alt. Version)

3 Jesus Of Suburbia

4 Holiday/Blvd. Of Broken Dreams

5 Are We We Are/St. Jimmy Opera

6 Novacaine

7 She's A Rebel

8 Radio Bagdad

9 Cluster Bomb

10 Wake Me Up When September Ends

11 Homecoming (Nobody Likes You)

12 Everyone's Breaking Down

13 Just Another Year

14 Lowlife

15 What's Her Name

LP 7 & 8 - Live Irving Plaza, NYC, Sept 21 '04

1 American Idiot (Live)

2 Jesus of Suburbia (Live)

3 Holiday (Live)

4 Boulevard of Broken Dreams (Live)

5 Are We the Waiting (Live)

6 St. Jimmy (Live)

7 Give Me Novacaine (Live)

8 She's A Rebel (Live)

9 Extraordinary Girl (Live)

10 Letterbomb (Live)

11 Wake Me Up When September Ends (Live)

12 Homecoming (Live)

13 Whatsername (Live)

14 Minority (Live)

15 We Are The Champions (Live)

Bluray 1

Heart Like A Hand Grenade

Bluray 2

1 Amercian Idiot 20th Anniv. Documentary

2 BBC Live

St. Jimmy (Live)

Give Me Novacaine (Live)

She's A Rebel (Live)

Welcome To Paradise (Live)

Wake Me Up When September Ends (Live)

Jesus Of Suburbia (Live)

American Idiot (Live in Studio)

Boulevard of Broken Dreams (Live in studio)