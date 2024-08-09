Cross Dog has announced tour dates for the East Coast of Canada. Mono vs. Stereo will be joining them on all dates. They will be hitting the road in September and this marks their first time in the Maritimes since 2015. Cross Dog released their album All Hard Feelings earlier this year and we spoke to Tracy, Mark, and Mikey about it in May. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|Venue
|City
|Sep 12
|Truro Brew Co
|Truro, NS
|Sep 13
|Radstorm
|Halifax, NS
|Sep 14
|Gus’ Pub
|Halifax, NS
|Sep 15
|Sportpage
|Charlottetown, PEI