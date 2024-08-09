Episode #660 of the Punknews Podcast is now up! In this episode, John and Em debate Morrissey and John Lydon along with talking about Fucked Up’s 24-hour live stream, Ween cancelling their upcoming shows, OFF!’s Free LSD set and new song, Rubellan Remasters shutting down, The Fugees cancelling their tour, and so much more. Listen to the episode below!