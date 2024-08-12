Thrasher has announced the lineup for this year’s Death Match show. Too $hort, SPEED, Scowl, Hotline TNT, Poison Ruin, Stone Vengeance, Nuovo Testamento, and Kumo 99 will be performing. The Blackouts, Nuge, and Kate Clover will be DJing the event. Thrasher Death March will take place on September 14 at Pappy and Harriet’s in Pioneertown, CA.
