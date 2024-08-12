Hans Gruber and the Die Hards announce US tour

Hans Gruber And The Die Hards
Hans Gruber and the Die Hards have announced US tour dates for this fall. The band released their album With A Vengeance in 2022. Check out the dates below.

DateCityVenue
9/7Deep Ellum, TXThree Links
9/8Oxford, MSPowerhouse for Southern Punk Archive
9/9Belleville, ILThe Nunnery
9/10Nashville, TNCobra Nashville
9/12Hampton, VAThe Vanguard Brewpub & Distillery
9/13-9/14Hampton, VASupernova International Ska Festival
9/15Hampton, VACatch Rosey (with Rude Girl Revue)
9/16Charlotte, NCThe Milestone Club
9/17Savannah, GAEl-Rocko Lounge
9/18Atlanta, GAThe EARL
9/19Tampa, FLThe Orpheum
9/20Orlando, FLWill's Pub
9/21Jacksonville, FLRain dogs.
9/22New Orleans, LASantos Bar