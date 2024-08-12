Hans Gruber and the Die Hards have announced US tour dates for this fall. The band released their album With A Vengeance in 2022. Check out the dates below.
|Date
|City
|Venue
|9/7
|Deep Ellum, TX
|Three Links
|9/8
|Oxford, MS
|Powerhouse for Southern Punk Archive
|9/9
|Belleville, IL
|The Nunnery
|9/10
|Nashville, TN
|Cobra Nashville
|9/12
|Hampton, VA
|The Vanguard Brewpub & Distillery
|9/13-9/14
|Hampton, VA
|Supernova International Ska Festival
|9/15
|Hampton, VA
|Catch Rosey (with Rude Girl Revue)
|9/16
|Charlotte, NC
|The Milestone Club
|9/17
|Savannah, GA
|El-Rocko Lounge
|9/18
|Atlanta, GA
|The EARL
|9/19
|Tampa, FL
|The Orpheum
|9/20
|Orlando, FL
|Will's Pub
|9/21
|Jacksonville, FL
|Rain dogs.
|9/22
|New Orleans, LA
|Santos Bar