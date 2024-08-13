Listen to a new song by Texture Freq!

Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new song by South Minneapolis-based Texture Freq! The song is called “Golden Pavilion” and is off their upcoming EP What May Come. Speaking about the song lead singer Jimmy said,



“Golden Pavilion” subverts hardcore’s typical psychic landscape of aggression towards others into a protective space of reclamation. Masculine aggression and posturing has always served as an ego defense, but it isn’t often thought of that way. Being a man who dates and fucks other men, the mental gymnastics can be insane. Ostensibly liberated, we act out towards lovers because of something unresolved or simple toxic masculinity until the only option is to close in on oneself…

The title reference is to Yukio Mishima’s Temple of the Golden Pavilion, in which a young Buddhist acolyte chooses to burn down the temple, everything he’s known rather than address his insecurities or nascent sexual desire. Sound familiar? Mishima was, at least publicly, a repressed queer. What if we were honest with ourselves and each other, even and up to our (justified) rage at this life? It’s exhausting trying to retain a sense of self when everyone’s got an agenda and opinion about what your body and identity “mean,” even the people closest to you. But then you find the right person, who you can level with, “let in,” and everything changes…