Check out the new video by Jerry Paper!

Today, we are pleased to debut the new track by Jerry Paper! Jerry Paper makes trippy, neo-psychedelic albums that walk the vortex between Ty Segall, New Order, and Velvet Underground.

Speaking to Punknews about the new track "Moonstruck", Nathan Lucas aka Jerry Paper says, "Moonstruck - This one I wrote right after I got home from a 6 week long tour where we only really had two days off… it was a harsh dose of touring but honestly one of the most transformative of my life because I was more present than I’d ever been on tour… less in the numbing-zone and more in the feeling-understanding zone. I was also really loving all my bandmates and the last couple weeks of tour were really fun despite exhaustion; we had two particularly enjoyable experiences that stuck vividly in my mind around the full moon (and a cartoonishly large bag of psilocybin mushrooms) in Tucson (nude in a pool) and Marfa (swinging a big knife) so this little rocker just popped out of me pretty much right when I got home. This song is contextually interesting for me because immediately when I got home from tour I knew something big in my life had to change (which eventually led me to grad school and the life-expansion of becoming a therapist), so this is kind of a meditation on joy even while the earth is shifting beneath you."

Jerry Paper's new LP is out September 27th Stones Throw Records… but you can check out the video below, right now!