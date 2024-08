4 hours ago by Em Moore

Anthony Green has released a surprise 7-inch record called Last Summer In America. The record features his new song “Last Summer In America” (which comes with a video) and an alternate version of “All Hours”. It is available digitally and physically now via Born Losers Records. Anthony Green released his solo album Doom. Spun. earlier this year and we spoke to him about it in June. Anthony Green will be touring the US in September. Check out the video and song below.