3 hours ago by Em Moore

Today we are thrilled to bring you the premiere of the new song by Cleveland-based punk rockers MK Ultras! The song is called “Target Killer” and is off their upcoming debut album. Speaking about the track Emmett O’Connor said,



“Target Killer” is just another story from dead-end America. There’s blood on the streets and nobody cares. Rock n’ roll is the only way out.

MK Ultras’ debut self-titled album will be out on September 13 via Big Neck Records. Listen to the track below!