Dayglo Abortions cancel tour due to tour organizer issues

Dayglo Abortions had to cancel their USA tour just days before it was supposed to kick off… or perhaps, more accurately, the tour was canceled on the band. The reason for the cancelation appears to be that visas were not secured for the band bhy the tour organizer. The organizer issued a statement apologizing for the break down, which you can see below. Notably, a number of promotors and venue managers stated that the Dayglo Abortions themselves were not the reason for the tour failure.

Tour organizer statement I'm sorry to everyone I wronged, screwed over, misled and pissed off. It was never my intention to allow my personal life and my health affect booking and music, and I am not going to waste time with excuses. This is my fault, and I apologize. I am trying to make things right with the person who funded this, and I am permanently stepping away from anything show related.

Sorry for not responding to everyone but for the time being I have to focus on my health, being a parent and husband, and becoming a better person from all the mistakes I've made and lessons I'm trying to learn. I really am sorry to everyone I let down with the Dayglo Abortions and The Brothels Tour, and to anyone else I've let down while working in the music industry.

David Luna of the Brothels statement It turns out that the “booking” guy Adam Kitchen screwed everyone. He never turned in the second Dayglo Visa submission like he said he did. And there is a few thousand dollars missing from a man who fronted the money for the Visas, which was given directly to Adam Kitchen. No one seems to be able to get a hold of him now and Dayglo Abortions WILL NOT be making the US tour or any make up dates in November.

The Brothels were halfway to New Jersey from Texas when we heard this news. We sat around for a bit and decided to keep the tour dates going without Dayglo. Which is both stupid and crazy- but the world is stupid AND crazy right now. So here we are. I’ve been calling the promoters all night trying to keep the shows going and having great success! If you are a promoter for these dates please hit me up if you havent heard from me yet. Ive literally been going down the tour date list. We do have alot of holes to fill so if you have a venue- let us play it!!! No guts, No glory!

Luna (The Brothels)