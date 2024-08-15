Riot Fest is now back at Douglass Park

Earlier this year, we reported that Riot Fest would be moving from Douglass park to a new location. Riot Fest was clear that the reason for this move was that they were battling with the Chicago Park District. However, the exact reason for the conflict was not disclosed. The CPD also was somewhat opaque about the reason for the conflict, stating: "The Chicago Park District has worked tirelessly to strike a balance between community interests and our Special Events organizers." Riot fest was therefore going to take place at Seatgeek Stadium in Bridgeview, IL.

Well, it looks like everyone is friends again. Riot fest 2024 has now been moved back to Douglass park… though the path to an agreement between the fest and the park was not revealed. You can see Riot Fest's statement below.