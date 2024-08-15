Reminder! Win two tickets to see 'End of the Century: The Story of the Ramones' in Queens!

We're doing a cool ticket give away!

This Friday, at 8pm, End of the Century: The Story of the Ramones is being shown at Queens Theatre, 14 United Nations Ave S., Flushing Meadows-Corona Park. The screening celebrates the 50th Anniversary of The Ramones’ First Live Show / 20th Anniversary of the documentary. Plus after the screening, there will be a Q+A with special guests!

As you know, the documentary tells the history of the first punk band with interviews from the members and insiders.

To enter to win two tickets, all you need to do is e-mail podcast@punknews.org and say why you should win. Be sure to include your first and last name. We'll award the tix to whomever has the best spiel! This contest closes this Thursday at 5pm est, so be sure to email before then.

Otherwise, you can buy tickets right here. This is a one-time only special showing!